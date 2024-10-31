ENG
Transfer of combat medics to infantry stopped - Bezuhla

People's Deputy from the Servant of the People party Mariana Bezuhla said that the order to transfer combat medics to the infantry had been canceled.

According to Censor.NET, the people's deputy wrote about this in her telegram channel.

"It has been stopped. Thanks to everyone who got involved and is not indifferent," Bezuhla said.

Пост Безуглої про скасування наказу про переведення військових медиків у піхоту

Read more: Syrskyi ordered to transfer not only medics but also aircraft maintenance technicians to infantry - Bezuhla. DOCUMENT

What preceded it?

Earlier, Bezuhla said that the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine had ordered the transfer of 1/5 of medics from military hospitals to infantry brigades.

The General Staff replied that military medics are not being "transferred to the infantry" - they will continue to work in their immediate field.

The People`s Deputy later called this statement untrue.

Author: 

med (146) Ukrainian Armed Forces (3061) Mariana Bezuhla (102)
