General Sodol resigned from AFU through MMC, - "servant of people" Bezuhla

"Servant of the People" MP Mariana Bezuhla said that the former commander of the Joint Forces of the AFU, General Yurii Sodol, resigned through the MMC.

She reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET informs.

"And General Sodol resigned from the Armed Forces of Ukraine through the MMC", she said.

What preceded it?

On 23 June, the Chief of Staff of the Azov Brigade, Bohdan Krotevych (Tavr), said that he had written a letter to the State Bureau of Investigation calling for the opening of criminal proceedings against a Ukrainian general who, in his opinion, "killed more Ukrainian soldiers than any Russian general". He did not name the general.

On 24 June, the SBI confirmed that it had received a statement from the chief of staff of the Azov brigade, Krotevych, regarding the general.

On the same day, Volodymyr Zelenskyy decided to replace Lieutenant General Yuriy Sodol, Commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, with Brigadier General Andrii Hnatov.

On 28 June, Krotevych said that he had received a response from the State Bureau of Investigation regarding his letter calling for the opening of proceedings against the former commander of the Joint Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Yuriy Sodol, but he was not satisfied with the response.

On 30 September, it became known that the court ordered the SBI to open a criminal case against General Sodol.

