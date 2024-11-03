DPRK troops in war against Ukraine will almost certainly face difficulties of interoperability with Russian forces, - British intelligence

About 10,000 North Korean military personnel are in Russia. It is almost certain that some of them have already been deployed to the Kursk region. However, they are likely to face a number of difficulties, including interoperability with Russian forces.

This is stated in the intelligence report of the UK Ministry of Defense

As noted, Russia and the DPRK have committed to deepening their bilateral partnership through the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement, which contains provisions for mutual defense.

"For Russia, military support for the DPRK in its war against Ukraine was likely the main driving force behind the partnership, and until now it has been centered around supplying weapons to North Korea. Instead, the DPRK received high-level international support from Russia and found a trading partner willing to violate sanctions," the report says.

British intelligence notes that the forces of the Russian Federation and the DPRK will almost certainly face interoperability difficulties, as they have not previously conducted joint military exercises.

"DPRK troops participating in combat operations will almost certainly have problems using Russian equipment, integrating into the Russian command and control structure, and overcoming the language barrier with Russian troops," the intelligence added.

Participation of DPRK troops in Russia's war against Ukraine

Earlier, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte confirmed Russia's involvement of North Korean soldiers in the war against Ukraine.

On October 25, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that, according to intelligence, the first North Korean military would be used by Russia in combat zones on October 27-28.

On October 28, the Pentagon announced that the DPRK had sent about 10,000 of its military to Russia for training and further participation in hostilities against Ukraine, which would take place over the next "few weeks."

The Pentagon said that Ukrainian troops could use the American weapons provided to them against the North Korean military if the DPRK enters the war against Ukraine on the side of Russia.

Pentagon spokesman Pat Ryder said that approximately several thousand North Korean soldiers have already deployed to the Kursk region of Russia. A smaller number of them are already in the Kursk region.