Poland invests $750 million to increase ammunition production

Poland plans to invest $750 billion to increase production of ammunition in case of war with Russia. The government plans to adopt the bill during the fourth quarter.

The relevant bill was published in Poland late on Monday evening, November 4.

"The bill aims to create opportunities for financing activities aimed at increasing ammunition production capacity," the document says.

As noted in the article, this decision of Poland is not a surprise. In September, Marcin Idzik, a member of the board of the state-owned Polish Armaments Group (PGZ), said that the country plans to increase the production of 155 mm artillery shells.

Earlier, Poland announced the start of the Shield East project, a system of fortifications, fortified constructions, forward bases, and logistics hubs on the border with Russia and Belarus. It is also planned to build appropriate intelligence and threat detection systems, forward bases, logistics hubs, warehouses, or deploy drone countermeasures.

