Language conflict in bookstore in center of capital - police bring offender to justice

The police drew up an administrative report under the article on disorderly conduct against a man who aggressively reacted to a remark about the Russian language in a bookstore-cafe. The materials will also be sent to the language ombudsman.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kyiv Police.

The essence of the language conflict

"Today, while monitoring social media, we found a post where a girl tells about a conflict in a coffee shop with an unfamiliar man. According to her, she made a remark to the visitor because the man spoke Russian and tried to film him on her cell phone, to which the offender reacted aggressively and snatched the gadget from her hands," the statement reads.

The police registered the report, identified the offender and found him. It was a 44-year-old resident of the Kyiv region.

The police interviewed the offender and drew up an administrative report against him under Article 173 of the Code of Administrative Offenses of Ukraine - disorderly conduct.

"In addition, the collected materials will be sent to the Commissioner for the Protection of the State Language for consideration and prosecution of the offender," the police added.

To recap, in June, a 73-year-old man was detained in Kyiv who attacked a local volunteer in the Obolon district of the city on the grounds of the language issue. He was notified of suspicion of hooliganism.