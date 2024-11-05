Situation in Kupiansk is deteriorating, part of city is without water - Syniehubov

The situation in Kupiansk is deteriorating, part of the city is without water, and the authorities predict that there will be no heating due to the shelling.

"Water intake in one of the settlements was stopped due to shelling and the risk of sabotage, now water is centrally supplied to about 40% of the subscribers in Kupyansk, the rest are provided with water delivery. However, the situation with the provision of public utilities will unfortunately continue to deteriorate," said the head of the RMA.

When asked if the city's multi-apartment buildings would be left without heating, Syniehubov replied: "We predict that they will."

He reminded that after the five-story building in Kivsharivka village of Kupiansk community was hit, it was impossible to carry out full rescue operations.

"The state of affairs is such that the SES units do not even have the ability to use specialized equipment to rescue people. This, of course, complicates all search and rescue operations. The enemy is attacking rescue units, police, and utilities. Therefore, we once again call for evacuation from both the right and left banks of the Oskol River," said Syniehubov.

According to him, an additional two thousand places for evacuees have been set up in Kharkiv dormitories.

The military situation in the Kupiansk district is difficult.

"The direction is a priority for the enemy. That is why a large number of assaults continue there per day. There is a large amount of manpower. The situation is extremely difficult," said Syniehubov.

As a reminder, on November 3, Kanashevych, the head of the district state administration, reported that 2300 people still remain in Kupiansk district, on the left bank of the Oskol.