General Staff: 51 combat engagements took place in Kurakhove direction over last day, almost 200 occupiers eliminated

Ukrainian defenders continue to resolutely repel the enemy's attempts to advance into the depths of our territory, inflicting effective fire damage and depleting them along the entire front line. In total, 131 combat engagements have taken place since the beginning of the day.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian shelling of Ukraine

The Russian invaders launched two missiles and 71 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, using two missiles and 101 GABs, in addition to 596 kamikaze strikes, and fired over three thousand times at settlements and positions of our defenders.

The situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, the enemy attacked the defensive lines of our soldiers seven times near Lyptsi, Vovchansk and Starytsia. All attacks were repelled, the enemy was not successful.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy concentrated its main offensive efforts in the vicinity of Novooosynove and Lozova, where it attacked seven times, one attack is still ongoing.

Read more: Means of spoofing GPS navigation coordinates are used to repel enemy air attacks, - General Staff

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman direction, Russian invaders attacked Ukrainian positions nine times near Zahryzove, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Terny and Torske in the last day. All attacks were successfully repelled by our defenders.

In the Siversk direction, our troops repelled one enemy attack near Bilohorivka, the situation is under control.

In the Kramatorsk direction, our defenders repelled two attacks near Orikhovo-Vasylivka, and the enemy also launched air strikes on Chasiv Yar and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the defense forces once near Toretsk.

Read more: Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff: 75 combat engagements took place in the frontline, 53 of them in the Kurakhove direction

Since the beginning of the day, in the Pokrovsk direction, the occupiers have tried to break through our defenses 31 times near the settlements of Promin, Lysivka, Novohrodivka, Krutyi Yar, Selydove and Hrodivka. Three firefights in the area of Selydove are still ongoing. The enemy is suffering significant losses - 219 occupiers were neutralized in this area today, 85 of them irrevocably. Two vehicles and one mortar were also destroyed. In addition, an enemy armored personnel carrier was damaged.

In the Kurakhove direction, the enemy attacked our positions near Vovchenka, Stepanivka, Illinka, Berizka, Kreminna Balka, Novoselydivka, Novodmytrivka, Hostre, Maksymilianivka, Antonivka, Yelyzavetivka, and Katerynivka 51 times. According to updated information, 24 battles are ongoing. In this direction, 191 enemy soldiers were neutralized, 76 of them irreversibly. One vehicle, one armored fighting vehicle, one trench-based electronic warfare station, one motorcycle, and one enemy mortar were also destroyed."

Read more: 177 occupiers’ air targets were destroyed by Air Defense units of AFU during week. INFOGRAPHICS

The situation in the South

In the Vremivka direction, the invaders carried out nine offensives near the settlements of Kostiantynopolske and Trudove. One firefight is still ongoing.

In the Huliaipole direction, the locality of Bilohiria was attacked by air with unguided missiles.

In the Orikhiv direction, there was one futile attempt by the enemy to advance towards our positions near Orikhiv.

See more: Russians hit Bilozerka and Beryslav: man is wounded. PHOTOS

Three enemy attacks took place in the Prydniprovske direction since the beginning of the day, which our defenders successfully repelled.

The situation in other directions did not change significantly.

Today, it is worth recognizing the soldiers of the 65th Separate Mechanized Brigade, 38th Separate Marine Brigade, 68th Separate Oleksa Dovbush Ranger Brigade and 126th Separate Territorial Defense Brigade who are effectively destroying the enemy, causing significant losses in manpower and equipment.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 701,650 people (+1260 per day), 9208 tanks, 20,150 artillery systems, 18,581 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS