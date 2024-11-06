Law enforcers identify six Ukrainian POWs killed by Russians in Pokrovsk direction - PGO

Law enforcement officers managed to identify six Ukrainian POWs killed by Russians in the Pokrovsk direction.

Denys Lysenko, head of the Department for Combating Crimes Committed in the Context of Armed Conflict of the Prosecutor General's Office, said this on Suspilne TV, Censor.NET reports.

He said that on November 5, law enforcement officers registered two more facts of killing Ukrainian prisoners of war during the surrender. According to him, on October 23, in the eastern part of the town of Selydove, Russians killed three prisoners of war, and on November 1, near the village of Vyshneve of the Selydove territorial community, Russians shot three more Ukrainian prisoners of war.

"As for the fate of the rest of the people who were there, we are also taking all measures to find out what happened to them," said Lysenko.

According to a representative of the prosecutor's office, there is currently preliminary information about those involved in these war crimes.

"We already have preliminary information about the direct perpetrators, that is, the units of the Russian Armed Forces that stormed our positions, and now we are trying to confirm or deny this information. That is, we already have a guideline of who it could be, and now we are just collecting evidence to support our version," said the head of the department.

In total, law enforcement officers are investigating 49 criminal proceedings over the killing of 124 prisoners of war on the battlefield, Lysenko added.

Earlier it was reported that the Russian invaders shot six captured AFU soldiers in the Pokrovsk direction.

