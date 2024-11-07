Kyiv region attacked by Russian UAVs: Shahed fragments damaged 4 private houses

On the night of 7 November, the Russian Federation attacked Kyiv region with "Shaheds". In one of the settlements, 4 private houses were damaged and grass caught fire.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko.

"The enemy does not stop massive drone attacks on our region. The air raid alarm is ongoing for 10 hours already. Air defence forces have been actively working in the region. Enemy targets have been shot down", - he said in a statement.

Kravchenko noted that there were no civilian casualties. There were no hits to critical or residential infrastructure.

See more: Shaheds’ attack on Kyiv: consequences recorded in six districts, two injured (updated). PHOTOS

"As of 8:30 a.m., 4 private houses were damaged in one of the settlements. In particular, windows were smashed, roofs and fences were damaged.

In addition, in one of the districts, a fire on a grass flooring caused by the fall of debris from downed enemy targets was extinguished", the statement said.

"Operational services are continuing to work on recording the consequences of the enemy attack", Kravchenko added.

Earlier it was reported that more than three dozen Russian UAVs were neutralised over Kyiv and on the outskirts of the city.