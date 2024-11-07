234 children remain in areas of Donetsk region where forced evacuation has been announced

There are still 177 families raising 234 children in the settlements of the Donetsk region where children are being forcibly evacuated together with their parents or other legal representatives.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was reported at a briefing by Yulia Ryzhakova, acting head of the service for children of the Donetsk RMA.

She noted that the 10 settlements in which evacuation had already been announced were joined by 7 more settlements of the Velyka Novosilka district - the villages of Andriivka, Bohatyr, Oleksiyivka, Zelenyi Kut, Kostiantynopil, Ulakly, and Otradne.

As of November 7, 234 children, including 177 families, remain in 17 settlements. Most children remain in the settlements of Kostiantynivka and Pokrovske urban communities.

"One child remains in the Lyman city territorial community, that is one family; 19 children remain in the Illinivska rural territorial community, that is 15 families; 76 children remain in the Kostiantynivka city territorial community, namely in the city of Kostiantynivka, that is 73 families; 99 children remain in the Pokrovska city territorial community, that is 63 families," said the representative of the RMA.

She clarified that in the Pokrovsk community, 51 children remain in the city of Pokrovsk, which is 33 families, and in the city of Rodynske, 48 children remain, which is 30 families. Also, 39 children remain in seven settlements of the Velyka Novosilka district, or 25 families.

According to Ryzhakova, the forced evacuation of children with their families, which began in the Donetsk region on April 7, 2023, continues, and over the past week, another 217 children living in 170 families have been evacuated from the region.

As a reminder, due to the difficult security situation in Pokrovsk and Rodynske in the Donetsk region, Oschadbank ATMs are no longer operating.

