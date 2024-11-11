Because of election interference and downing of drones: Moldova summons Russian ambassador to deliver note of protest

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Moldova has summoned Russian Ambassador Oleg Ozerov after two Russian drones crashed in the country.

This is reported by the IPN agency, citing sources, Censor.NET reports.

According to the outlet, the Russian ambassador is expected at the Moldovan Foreign Ministry to hand over a note of protest in connection with interference in the elections in Moldova and the downing of two Russian drones on Sunday, November 10.

Russian drones on the territory of Moldova

On the morning of November 10, a drone was found in the Kausha district of Moldova. It crashed on the outskirts of a village.

Later that day, another drone was found in northern Moldova after a massive Russian drone attack against Ukraine.

Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popschiu condemned the violation of the country's airspace by two Russian drones on Sunday, November 10.