58% of Ukrainians are against territorial concessions, 32% are ready to give up territories to end war - KIIS poll. INFOGRAPHICS

The majority of Ukrainian citizens continue to oppose Russia's territorial concessions.

This is evidenced by the KIIS poll, Censor.NET reports.

"In the period from May 2022 to May 2023, the situation was relatively stable: about 8-10% of respondents were ready for territorial concessions, and the vast majority - 82-87% - consistently opposed any concessions. After May 2023, there was a gradual increase in the share of those who were ready for territorial concessions. Thus, by the end of 2023, the readiness for concessions increased to 19%, in February 2024 - to 26%, and in May 2024 - to 32%. Between May and the beginning of October 2024, the situation has not actually changed - currently, 32% are ready for territorial concessions", the study says.

At the same time, the share of those who oppose territorial concessions, respectively, decreased by May 2024 and reached 55%.

"As of early October 2024, despite all the difficult circumstances, the majority of Ukrainians - 58% - opposed any territorial concessions (the current figure is within the statistical error compared to May, meaning that there have been no formal changes)", the sociologists said.

In the West and in the Centre, the situation has not actually changed - 59-60% are categorically against any concessions, and 31-32% are ready for some concessions.

"In the South of Ukraine, the number of those who are categorically against any concessions has slightly increased (from 46% to 56%, mainly due to a smaller share of those who have not decided on their opinions). At the same time, the share of those who are generally ready for some concessions has not changed (36% in May and 33% now).

In the East, given the relatively small number of respondents, the difference is formally within the margin of error, although at the trend level, we can talk about an increase in the share of those who are generally ready for certain concessions (from 33% to 40%). At the same time, in the East, 50% of respondents are categorically against territorial concessions", KIIS added.

The survey was conducted between 20 September and 3 October 2024. A total of 2004 respondents were interviewed.

Formally, under normal circumstances, the statistical error of such a sample (with a probability of 0.95 and taking into account the design effect of 1.3) did not exceed 2.9% for indicators close to 50%, 2.5% for indicators close to 25%, 1.7% for indicators close to 10%, and 1.3% for indicators close to 5%.