Moldova hands Russian ambassador note of protest over election interference and Russian drones

The Moldovan Ministry of Foreign Affairs handed Russian Ambassador to Chisinau Oleg Ozerov a note of protest over Russian interference in the elections and two Russian drones whose wreckage was found in Kaushan and Rishkan districts.

According to Censor.NET with reference to NewsMaker, this was stated by the Moldovan Foreign Ministry.

Thus, the Foreign Ministry emphasized that it strongly condemned the violation of Moldova's airspace on November 10.

"Two Russian drones were spotted on the territory of Moldova. The competent institutions of our country have information that these drones were indeed launched from Russia," the Moldovan Foreign Ministry said, adding that "such aggressive intrusions are a serious violation and an unfriendly gesture on the part of the Russian Federation and endanger the lives of civilians."

The Foreign Ministry also protested to the Russian diplomat against "Russia's illegal interference in the elections and referendum in Moldova in order to distort their results, undermine and delegitimize the democratic process in Moldova."

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has repeatedly called on the Russian authorities to immediately cease these actions and refrain from any future interference in Moldova's internal affairs," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Russian drones on the territory of Moldova

On the morning of November 10, a drone was found in the Kausha district of Moldova. It crashed on the outskirts of a village.

Later that day, another drone was found in northern Moldova after a massive Russian drone attack against Ukraine.

Moldovan Foreign Minister Mihai Popschiu condemned the violation of the country's airspace by two Russian drones on Sunday, November 10.