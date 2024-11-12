Former head of Kyiv Metro has been served notice of suspicion of official negligence due to flooding and depressurization of tunnels between Demiivska and Lybidska stations. PHOTOS

Under the procedural supervision of the Podil District Prosecutor's Office of Kyiv, the former head of the Kyiv Metro was served a notice of suspicion on the fact of improper performance of official duties (Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

What did the investigation find?

According to the investigation, the suspect did not assess the risks of emergencies at the facilities of Municipal Enterprise Kyiv Metro, did not take measures to ensure the long-term service of artificial structures and prevent their malfunctions. He also did not appoint a commission to conduct special inspections, surveys and observations of defective, weakened structures and facilities of the stations of the Obolon-Teremky line of the Kyiv Metro.

"Failure to fulfill these responsibilities resulted in the gradual destruction of certain elements of the tunnels. This led to water entering the tunnel on the stretch between Demiivska and Lybidska metro stations, cracks in the walls and stalactites, leaching and violation of the integrity of the waterproofing of the metro tunnel for a long time," the statement said.

As a result, on December 8, 2023, the Kyiv authorities decided to suspend train traffic on the Obolon-Teremky metro line on the section between Lybidska and Demiivska metro stations.

Expertise

Based on the results of the examinations, it was found that the operation of the subway tunnel between Demiivska and Lybidska stations was improper and did not comply with building codes.

"As a result of the suspect's negligence, from December 2023 to March 2024, the city budget suffered more than UAH 138.5 million in losses. Due to the closure of metro stations, Kyiv Metro lost almost UAH 26 million in revenue.

Measures are currently being taken to establish the suspect's whereabouts," the statement said.

Earlier, in July 2024, the head of the track and tunnel facilities service and the chief engineer of Kyiv Metro were notified of suspicion.

In early December last year, train traffic between Lybidska and Teremky subway stations in Kyiv was closed due to the flooding of the tunnel. The repair work was expected to last six months.

Later, it was reported that law enforcement officers had served two officials of the Kyiv Metro, the head of the track, tunnel structures and buildings service and the chief engineer, with suspicion in the case of the flooding of the subway tunnel.

They are charged with official negligence that led to grave consequences (Part 2 of Article 367 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

In July, a research forensic institution completed a study of the tunnel between the Demiivska and Lybidska metro stations in Kyiv and found poor design and construction.