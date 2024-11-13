Zelenskyy is responsible for results in war - 60% of Ukrainians. INFOGRAPHICS

Almost 60% of Ukrainian citizens consider President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to be the most responsible for the results of the Russian-Ukrainian war.

According to Censor.NET, these are the results of a survey conducted by the Rating social group from September 27 to October 1.

According to the survey, 58% of Ukrainians said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is the most responsible for the results of the war in the country

For 49% of Ukrainians surveyed, the Armed Forces of Ukraine are the main responsible for the outcome of the war, while 33% of citizens named the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi as the most responsible for the outcome of the war.

According to the survey, international partners - 30%, the population of Ukraine - 28%, the Verkhovna Rada - 13%, Defense Minister Rustem Umerov - 10% of Ukrainians believe so.

It should be noted that the survey was conducted by the Sociological Group "Rating" on behalf of the Center for Sociological Research and Analysis (CISR) of the International Republican Institute (IRI).

N=2000 residents of Ukraine aged 18 and older were interviewed throughout Ukraine (except for the occupied territories of Crimea and Donbas) from September 27 to October 1, 2024. The sample does not include Ukrainians who are not currently in Ukraine.

Computer Assisted Telephone Interviewing (CATI) - telephone interviews using a computer based on a random sample of mobile numbers.

The error of representativeness of the survey with a confidence level of 0.95 does not exceed 2.2%.