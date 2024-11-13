Institutions that carry out MMC are to be inspected, - Defense Ministry spokesman Lazutkin

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine plans to initiate inspections of institutions that carry out military medical commissions (MMCs).

This was announced by the spokesman of the Ministry of Defense Dmytro Lazutkin during a telethon, Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET reports.

"The Ministry of Defense plans to initiate the possibility of inspections of institutions that conduct the MMC," the defense ministry spokesman said.

According to Lazutkin, such inspections are intended to ensure proper implementation of mobilization rules and medical standards and prevent possible violations.

He noted that responsibility for violations during the mobilization process is distributed depending on the stage at which they occurred.

Read more: Defense Procurement Agency signs agreement with Norwegian Defense Materials Agency, - Umerov

"If the violation occurred at the stage of medical examination, the responsibility lies with the Ministry of Health and the National Health Service of Ukraine within the framework of the agreements concluded. If the conclusion of the MMC is incorrect, it is the responsibility of the MMC, and the Ministry of Defense should respond," Lazutkin explained.

Earlier it was reported that the Ministry of Defense has developed a model of a digital MMC.

See more: Head of MMC in Kharkiv region helped 15 draft dodgers to go abroad by falsifying data. PHOTO