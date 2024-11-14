Servant of People Shevchenko is served notice of suspicion of high treason - SSU. PHOTOS

The People`s Deputy who was expelled from the Servant of the People party, Yevhen Shevchenko, was served with a notice of suspicion of treason. Earlier, he called on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to engage in dialogue with Russia.

According to the case, he was systematically engaged in information and subversive activities in the interests of the aggressor state.

In particular, the People's Deputy massively spread Russian propaganda fakes about events in our country and its foreign policy course, and in October-November 2024, he disseminated distorted information about the command of the Ukrainian Defense Forces and public sentiment in our country.

"To "spread" the Kremlin's narratives, he actively used his channels on YouTube and Telegram, as well as broadcasts in Ukrainian and hostile media. An independent examination confirmed the facts of the criminal actions of the defendant to the detriment of Ukraine's defense capabilities and information security," the SSU said.

"The People's Deputy recorded programs on his own channels, gave interviews to pro-Russian bloggers and experts. After that, this content was distributed to propaganda media in Russia in order to create a public position in the aggressor's country that this is the official position of a representative of the Ukrainian authorities. In the programs, the People's Deputy disseminated information that asserted in the mass consciousness the idea that the Ukrainian government had brought the country to a complete collapse, loss of territory and people, and was unable to achieve peace. The People's Deputy also imposed the idea that Ukraine is no longer able to win and should negotiate with Russia on any terms," the SBI said.

In addition, the pre-trial investigation obtained evidence that during 2020-2023, the MP repeatedly visited Belarus, where he communicated with the leadership of this state and set up "schemes" to purchase electricity and ammonia fertilisers for companies under his control at a reduced cost.





Subsequently, his affiliated commercial entities sold the relevant resources at an artificially high price to generate excessive profits.

According to the materials of the proceedings, the People's Deputy involved front persons, including non-residents of the companies under his control, to implement the transactions.

Based on the evidence, the SSU served the People's Deputy a notice of suspicion under Part 1 Art. 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason).

The issue of choosing a measure of restraint is being decided. The investigation is ongoing. He faces up to 15 years in prison with confiscation of property.

As Censor.NET previously reported, on 20 April 2021, People's Deputy from the Servant of the People party Yevhen Shevchenko met in Minsk with Alexander Lukashenko, who seized power in Belarus, and said that the Belarusian dictator is not only respected but loved in Ukraine.

This visit was condemned in Ukraine, and on 24 May 2021, Shevchenko was expelled from the Servant of the People faction.

Later, the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that Shevchenko had held secret talks with self-proclaimed President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the request of the Ukrainian special services. According to Budanov, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine uses Shevchenko's connections.