Law enforcers expose 6 more "schemes for evaders" in different regions, city council member and TCR officials are among detaineers. PHOTO

The Security Service of Ukraine and the National Police have dismantled six new schemes to evade mobilisation and illegally travel abroad for men of military age.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

As noted, as a result of complex measures in different regions of Ukraine, 10 organisers of the fraud were detained. In return for bribes ranging from USD 3,000 to USD 20,000, they helped men evade conscription on the basis of forged documents.

Chernihiv region

The CI exposed a city council member who facilitated the illegal enrolment of persons liable for military service in a local college.

In this way, the evaders were able to avoid conscription as students of pre-higher professional education.

Khmelnytskyш region

The SІU Military Counterintelligence detained the head of a department of a district military enlistment office on bribery, who was "excusing" conscripts from mobilisation by forging medical reports.

Donetsk region

another head of a district military commissariat department was exposed, who also "deregistered" evaders from military registration on the basis of fake certificates from the military medical commission.

See more: SBI exposes Kyiv law enforcement officer who smuggled evaders to Hungary for USD 10,000. PHOTO

Sumy region

two founders of a charitable foundation and their accomplices were exposed for producing fake documents for evaders to travel abroad under the guise of volunteers.

Odesa region

The former deputy head of the state port and a current employee of the institution were detained for selling fake disability certificates to conscripts. The criminals used their acquaintances, doctors from the local MSEC, to produce the fake certificates.

See more: $10 thousand for fictitious medical report: SSU exposes MSEC officials, MMC doctors on bribe. PHOTOS

Cherkasy

A repeat offender was exposed who pretended to be a military man and offered evaders hospitalisation in exchange for money with fake "serious" diagnoses. Then, on the basis of fictitious medical documents, the men were "written off" from the military register.

See more: Zakarpattia region’s head of district TCR and deputy brigade commander of TDF "earned" money on draft dodgers - SSU. PHOTO

The offenders were served a notice of suspicion (in accordance with the crimes committed) under the following articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

Part 1 of Article 114-1 (obstruction of the lawful activities of the AFU and other military formations);

Art. 368(3) (acceptance of an offer, promise or receipt of an unlawful benefit by an official);

Part 3 Art. 332 (illegal trafficking of persons across the state border of Ukraine committed by an organised group);

Part 1 Art. 366 (forgery in office);

Part 4 of Art. 368-3 (bribery of an official of a legal entity of private law, regardless of the organisational and legal form, committed repeatedly or by prior conspiracy by a group of persons);

Parts. 2, 3 Art. 369-2 (abuse of influence).

Penalty

The offenders face up to 10 years in prison with confiscation of property.