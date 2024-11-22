Among the security guarantees, Western officials are considering the possibility of creating conventional weapons stockpiles in Ukraine. This will allow to strike at Russia if it violates the ceasefire.

"U.S. and European officials are discussing deterrence as a possible security guarantee for Ukraine, such as stockpiling conventional arsenals sufficient to launch a punitive strike if Russia breaks the ceasefire," the authors noted.

According to the publication, some officials do not even rule out that current US President Joe Biden may return nuclear weapons to Ukraine, which were seized after the collapse of the USSR, which would be a deterrent.

"But such a step would be difficult and have serious consequences," the journalists added.

Peace talks

Earlier it was reported that Russian dictator Vladimir Putin is open to discussing a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine with Donald Trump, but rejects any serious territorial concessions and insists that Kyiv abandon its aspirations to join NATO.

The Kremlin has stated that readiness for dialogue on Ukraine does not mean a change in the goals of the war.

Russian Ambassador to the UN Gatilov said that Russia is open to any peace talks to end the war in Ukraine if initiated by US President-elect Donald Trump.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that in future negotiations with Russia, Ukraine should have a strong position and not be alone with the aggressor.

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine must do everything to ensure that the war ends diplomatically in 2025.

