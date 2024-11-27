New European Commission will support Ukraine’s accession to EU, - von der Leyen

The head of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen assured that the new European Commission would help Ukraine, in particular, to prepare for accession to the EU.

According to Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine, von der Leyen said this during the presentation of candidates for the European Commission at the plenary session of the European Parliament in Strasbourg for final approval.

"We want Ukraine to become part of our European Union. We will support Ukraine for as long as it takes," von der Leyen said.

In addition, she promised that the EC would help Ukraine, Moldova, and the Western Balkan countries prepare for EU accession and implement the necessary reforms.

Read more: Ukraine and European Commission will work on dozens of negotiating chapters in 2025 - Stefanishyna

"Europe's commitment to these countries will be ever stronger. (...) And we will support these countries at every stage of their merit-based process until they are ready to join our union," von der Leyen said.

She also reminded that in the new European Commission, Slovenia's Marta Kos will be responsible for EU enlargement.

Read more: Russia must pay for thousand days of crimes and destruction in Ukraine, - von der Leyen