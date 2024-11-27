After Russian attack on Dnipro: France wants to create ballistic missile with range of 1,000 km - media

France is considering the possibility of creating a ground-launched intermediate-range ballistic missile to hit targets at a distance of 1000 kilometers.

This is reported by the Challenges publication, citing sources, Censor.NET reports.

According to the publication, the decision was discussed after Russia launched a medium-range ballistic missile strike on Dnipro .

Currently, the project is being discussed between the command of the French Armed Forces and the Directorate General of Armaments.

The preliminary characteristics of the missile are as follows: ground launch, active maneuvering in the terminal area before hitting the target, and the ability to penetrate missile defenses.

The publication writes that the French defense ministry is currently looking for a budget to launch this project.

Russia strikes Ukraine with a new ballistic missile

On November 21, according to the Ukrainian Air Force, Russia used an intercontinental ballistic missile during a missile attack on the city of Dnipro. The media reported that it could have been a Rubizh missile, which is a potential nuclear warhead.

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin said in a November 21 address that during the morning attack on Dnipro, Russians allegedly used a new medium-range Oreshnik missile.

On November 22, the Defense Ministry's DIU said that on November 21, Russia had struck at Ukrainian territory using a ballistic missile, allegedly from the Kedr missile system.

Later, the SSU showed journalists the remains of a Russian missile called Oreshnik, which hit the city of Dnipro on Thursday.