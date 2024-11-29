Ukrainian Defence Forces hit oil depot in Russia and destroyed "Buk-M3" radar station, - General Staff

The forces of unmanned systems, the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, in cooperation with other components of the Defence Forces, hit an oil depot in Rostov region and destroyed a "Buk-M3" radar station in occupied Zaporizhzhia.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the press service of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

On the night of 29 November, the "Atlas" oil depot in the Rostov region of the Russian Federation was struck. As a result of the strike, a fire broke out on the territory of the facility, with at least two fire outbreaks recorded. It should be noted that this summer, the oil depot was already attacked by the Defence Forces.

"Atlas" is part of the Russian military-industrial complex that supplies petroleum products to the Russian army.

In addition, as part of the tasks of detecting and eliminating enemy air defence assets, a radar station of the "Buk-M3" anti-aircraft missile system of the Russian invaders was destroyed. The target was located in the temporarily occupied territory of Zaporizhzhia region.

To recap, in the morning, Russia announced a massive drone attack. In the Rostov region, a drone hit a fuel tank and caused a fire at an oil depot near Kamensk-Shakhtinsky. Local residents also reported explosions near the city of Tuapse.

Watch more: Reconnaissance men destroy "Zoopark" radar system of Russian occupiers. VIDEO