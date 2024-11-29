Kherson is without electricity for two days, even critical infrastructure has not been restored

As a result of yesterday's massive missile strike across Ukraine, 64 settlements in the Kherson region are still without electricity. The situation in Kherson is difficult.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin and the head of the CMA Roman Mrochko.

"The situation in the power grid remains difficult, but power engineers and all services are working around the clock to restore normalcy and help people as soon as possible. Critical infrastructure facilities will be the first to be connected," Prokudin said.

According to Mrochko, in the morning of 28 November, Kherson was completely cut off from electricity. A water supply schedule was introduced in the city. As of the morning of 29 November, power engineers had not managed to restore electricity supply in Kherson. They also failed to power critical infrastructure.

"Additional damage has been discovered. The launch of critical infrastructure in the community is tentatively scheduled for the afternoon," said Mrochko.

The attack of the Russian Federation on 28 November

At night, the Russian army, as it does every day, began attacking Ukraine with attack drones. In the morning, the enemy launched various types of missiles, targeting the energy sector.

Western regions were under the threat of rocket attacks: Lviv, Volyn, Rivne and other regions. Air defence systems were deployed in Kyiv region. A civilian enterprise was hit in Kharkiv, a woman was wounded in Vinnytsia region, and an infrastructure facility was damaged in Sumy.

Emergency power cuts have been introduced in several regions due to damage to power grids. According to Ukrenergo's forecast, the restoration of power supply may take until the evening.

Air defence forces destroyed 76 of the 91 missiles fired by the occupiers.

