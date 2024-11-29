The names of more than 80,000 Russian soldiers who were killed during the war in Ukraine have been identified.

According to a joint study by the BBC, the Russian media outlet "Mediazona" and volunteers, the names of 80,973 Russian soldiers who died during the full-scale invasion of Ukraine have been identified. The analysis was based on open sources, including official reports, social media and other available data.

Reportedly, many soldiers die in the first two to four weeks after being sent to the front. Of the confirmed casualties, 22% are volunteers, a figure that has increased since 2023.

The proportion of convicts who were involved in the war from prison decreased from 26% in November 2023 to 18%. The largest losses were recorded among residents of Bashkortostan, Tatarstan and Sverdlovsk Oblast, but Tyva, Buryatia and Altai are leading in terms of per capita losses. The lowest mortality rates are observed in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

At least 52 per cent of the dead were not affiliated with the Russian army at the outbreak of the war, but analysts say the actual proportion may be even higher. The exact circumstances that led to 28 per cent of the dead being sent to the front remain unknown.

