Situation in energy sector is complicated, but system retains its integrity, - Shmyhal

The situation in Ukraine's energy sector after the missile attacks is difficult. Imports from the European Union continue.

This was stated by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting, Censor.NET reports.

"As of now, the situation in the energy sector is difficult, but controlled by Ukrenergo dispatchers. It is important that the system has maintained its integrity. The work to overcome the consequences of the attack does not stop for a minute. Power engineers, rescuers, and sappers work 24/7. Emergency power outages have been canceled in all regions, but now we are forced to apply power outage schedules," Shmyhal said.

The Prime Minister noted that Ukraine continues to import electricity from the European Union.

"It has been decided that blackouts will not be applied to businesses that import or produce 60% of their consumption on their own," the Prime Minister added.

Shelling of Ukraine on 28 November 2024

During the night, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with drones, and in the morning they launched a massive attack on a number of regions. There are also emergency blackouts across the country due to the enemy's attack on the energy sector, which may last until 8:00 p.m.

Air defence forces destroyed 76 of the 91 missiles fired by the occupiers.

It is known that during the last massive attack, the Russians used Kalibr missiles with cluster munitions.

