23 billion of budget money for arms contracting may be given to the Polish intermediary company PHU Lechmar.

This is an intermediary company with a structure similar to Ukrainian "shell companies", where the owners are involved in dozens of other organizations.

Interestingly, the company apparently has a long history of relations with the Ukrainian government, as the author found news about the company's supply of high-explosive shells and a 2021 Cabinet of Ministers resolution allowing the Ministry of Defense not to enter into an offset contract with the company.

At the same time, this company has previously had arms contracts, and at least two of them were canceled.

Last year, under the leadership of Volodymyr Pikuzo, the State Enterprise "Defense Procurement Agency" signed a state contract No. 21/3-95-DK-23 with this Polish company.

The company was to supply a fairly large batch (over 70 thousand) of 155 mm caliber rounds with an M107 projectile worth 2,750.00 euros.

It is worth noting that the 155 mm round with an M107 projectile is the "basic" round, i.e. the cheapest option in the line of artillery rounds of this caliber. The price Picuzo contracted for was not the most attractive on the market, but the delivery time was very favorable - within 2-5 months.

The contract was not fulfilled. Reportedly, in the winter, the company requested the DPA to replace the fuzes, but since this required approval from the customer, namely the General Staff, by spring, PHU Lechmar sp. z. o.o. informed the Agency that the goods had been sold to another end user.

In 2022, the company also failed to fulfill another contract with the state-owned special importer Prohres for the purchase of 80 mm S-8 free-flight aerial rockets. The contract was terminated due to force majeure - heavy rain at the plant.

At the same time, a Polish company has now applied for ammunition that could cost the budget 100 billion, with a 100% prepayment.