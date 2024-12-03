Pseudo-activist Stakhiv released from pre-trial detention center: UAH 908 thousand bail posted for him

Pseudo-activist Ostap Stakhiv, who is suspected of illegally disseminating locations of the Armed Forces and fraud, was released from jail on bail.

This is reported by the publication Graty, Censor.NET reports.

UAH 908 thousand of bail was posted by Stakhiv's supporters.

Read more: Lviv pseudo-activist Stakhiv was left in custody and bail was set at UAH 908 thousand

What preceded it?

On September 25, SSU officers searched Ostap Stakhiv's apartment.

On the same day, Lviv-based pseudo-activist Ostap Stakhiv was served with a new suspicion notice for "leaking" the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, after the full-scale invasion, Ostap Stakhiv publicly stated that the war was being fought because of "third countries" that "provoked" Moscow. Also, during one of the streams, he announced the exact location of one of the Armed Forces units - the personnel of one of the departments of the TCR of Rivne region. In addition, Stakhiv conducted paid pseudo-journalism courses and sold journalism certificates in 2023 and 2024.

The court could not choose a preventive measure for Ostap Stakhiv four times.

The suspect failed to appear in court on September 25 and 27. Stakhiv appeared at the court hearing on September 30, but the measure of restraint was not chosen again, as the suspect filed a motion for the recusal of Judge Viktor Romaniuk. Judge Olha Pavliuk did not grant the motion.

During the hearing on October 1, Stakhiv tried to suspend prosecutor Oleh Kovalchuk, SSU investigator Rostyslav Tyvoniuk, and judge Viktor Romaniuk. In total, Stakhiv and his lawyers filed five motions. Judge Viktor Romaniuk stated that Stakhiv was abusing his right to recusal.

On October 2, the Halytskyi District Court of Lviv on the fifth attempt imposed a pre-trial restraint on Ostap Stakhiv, a suspect in fraud and leaking of the Armed Forces locations.

The Halytskyi District Court of Lviv remanded pseudo-activist Ostap Stakhiv in custody and set bail at UAH 908,000.

See more: He leaked locations of AFU deployment: SSU serves suspicion notice to "blogger" Stakhiv. PHOTOS