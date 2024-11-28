Lviv pseudo-activist Stakhiv was left in custody and bail was set at UAH 908 thousand

Halytskyi District Court of Lviv left pseudo-activist Ostap Stakhiv in custody and set bail at UAH 908 thousand. He is suspected of illegally disseminating locations of the Armed Forces and fraud.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Suspilne from the courtroom.

Stakhiv will be held in custody up to and including December 25. The pseudo-activist was given the opportunity to post bail in the amount of 908 thousand hryvnias.

Stakhiv was also banned from traveling outside the Lviv region.

The hearing on the extension of the preventive measure, which expires on November 30, began on November 27, but the court adjourned it until November 28 at the request of the suspect's lawyer Mykola Kreminets.

Read more: More than UAH 30 million bail was posted for AMCU head Kyrylenko - HACC

As a reminder, the court remanded Stakhiv in custody on October 2 without the possibility of bail. The decision was not made immediately, as he had twice failed to appear at court hearings due to being summoned for investigative actions in another criminal proceeding, and then filed motions to recuse the judge and prosecutor.

What preceded it?

On September 25, SSU officers searched Ostap Stakhiv's apartment.

On the same day, Lviv-based pseudo-activist Ostap Stakhiv was served with a new suspicion notice for "leaking" the positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to the investigation, after the full-scale invasion, Ostap Stakhiv publicly stated that the war was being fought because of "third countries" that "provoked" Moscow. Also, during one of the streams, he announced the exact location of one of the Armed Forces units - the personnel of one of the departments of the TCR of Rivne region. In addition, Stakhiv conducted paid pseudo-journalism courses and sold journalism certificates in 2023 and 2024.

The court could not choose a preventive measure for Ostap Stakhiv four times.

The suspect failed to appear in court on September 25 and 27. Stakhiv appeared at the court hearing on September 30, but the measure of restraint was not chosen again, as the suspect filed a motion for the recusal of Judge Viktor Romaniuk. Judge Olha Pavliuk did not grant the motion.

During the hearing on October 1, Stakhiv tried to suspend prosecutor Oleh Kovalchuk, SSU investigator Rostyslav Tyvoniuk, and judge Viktor Romaniuk. In total, Stakhiv and his lawyers filed five motions. Judge Viktor Romaniuk stated that Stakhiv was abusing his right to recusal.

Read more: HACC imposes bail of UAH 30 million on ex-head of Dnipropetrovsk RMA Reznichenko