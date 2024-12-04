Ombudsman representative Kozyrenko: "Busification" is almost completely eradicated in Ukraine

In Ukraine, thanks to the efforts of the Ombudsman, cases of so-called "busification" (force abduction of people from the street into a van - ed. note) - violation of the rights of men liable for military service during mobilization activities - have been "almost completely" eradicated.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the representative of the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights in Kyiv and Kyiv region Mykyta Kozyrenko in an interview with the UA.NEWS portal.

According to him, this is "one of the biggest successes" that the Ombudsman's Office has achieved together with its regional offices.

One of the biggest successes we have achieved together with the regional offices under the leadership of Dmytro Lubinets is the almost complete eradication of the so-called "busification". This is a term used to describe violations of human rights during mobilization. All the rights of a person who is subject to mobilization or is already serving must be protected," said Kozyrenko.

He noted that the term "busification" is incorrect to use if mobilization activities are carried out "in accordance with the law," in the presence of the relevant authorities and with video recording. In this case, Kozyrenko emphasizes, people's rights are respected.

At the same time, Lubinets' representative called the use of weapons against a person "who can be useful to our army" "nonsense" and "unacceptable attitude."

Earlier, Defense Minister Rustem Umierov said that the Defense Ministry has proposals to reform the mobilization system in order to move away from the "painful issues" of "busification."