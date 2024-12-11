Without US help, Ukraine will be able to fight at least until mid-2025 - Marchenko

Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko believes that without help from the United States, Ukraine will be able to fight at least during the first half of 2025.

He said this in an interview with El Pais, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, he was asked what would happen, in his opinion, if the United States stopped providing assistance to Ukraine.

The Minister said that this could be a serious challenge for Ukraine.

"What should we do to cope with this challenge? We must have a plan to create the necessary conditions for cooperation with the new administration. It is in Ukraine's natural interest to build trust for cooperation. I think this should be a priority strategy for both Ukraine and Europe," Marchenko explained.

According to him, attitudes can change to cope with this uncertainty. Ukraine should "use the time correctly and be able to negotiate with the new administration."

"I think we have enough money, enough weapons, enough missiles and artillery shells to resist at least until the first half of 2025. We will provide sufficient budget allocations for the purchase of ammunition and the necessary military equipment in 2025," the Minister of Finance added, noting that Ukraine is currently receiving the necessary weapons from the United States.

"This means that at least for the first half of the year and beyond, we will be well-armed to resist this aggression. Ukraine should use this time very wisely to hold the necessary negotiations with our key allies in the United States," the minister concluded.

Assistance to Ukraine from the United States

The day before, US President-elect Donald Trump suggested that aid to Ukraine would be reduced during his presidency.

On December 10, 2024, the US Treasury Department announced a $20 billion loan to Ukraine, which was received from frozen Russian assets.

