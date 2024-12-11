The Syrian rebels of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham group, who overthrew the regime of dictator Bashar al-Assad on December 8, received drones and other assistance from Ukrainian intelligence.

This is reported by The Washington Post, citing sources, Censor.NET reports.

According to journalists' sources, about 4-5 weeks ago, Ukraine's intelligence sent about 20 experienced drone operators and about 150 "birds" with first-person control to the rebel headquarters in Syria's Idlib.

WP notes that the assistance of the Ukrainian military played a "modest" role in the overthrow of the Assad regime.

However, it may be an important element of Ukraine's broader strategy to covertly strike at Russian operations in different parts of the world: in the Middle East, Africa, and Russia.

Watch more: Enemy quadcopter explodes after attack by Ukrainian sitcom drone. VIDEO

Events in Syria

On November 28, after four years of relative calm, fighting between Bashar al-Assad's forces and opposition groups resumed with renewed vigor on the outskirts of Aleppo.

"Hayat Tahrir al-Sham announced a large-scale military operation against government forces. During the operation, they claimed to have captured over 400 square kilometers of territory, including strategically important areas.

November 29 Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which leads a coalition of opposition forces in Syria, enters Aleppo and clashes with government forces on the western outskirts of the city.

On November 30, the Syrian Armed Forces announced a "temporary withdrawal of troops" from Aleppo to prepare a counteroffensive against the opposition forces.

According to Al Arabia, rebels in Syria have taken control of Aleppo.

Newly elected US President Donald Trump said that the US should not interfere in the conflict in Syria.

Bloomberg wrote that as the rebels approached Damascus, Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad decided to resort to indirect diplomatic appeals to the United States and President-elect Donald Trump to try to stay in power.

On December 8, it became known that the Syrian opposition had taken Damascus and announced Assad's escape.