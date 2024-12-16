EU to send representative to Syria to talk to new leaders, - Kallas

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said that the European Union will send an envoy to Syria to establish contact with the new government in Damascus.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Radio Liberty.

"Not only words are important to us, we want things to go in the right direction. So not only what they say, but also what they do," she said.

Earlier, the United States and the United Kingdom said they had contacts with the new government in the Syrian capital.

Events in Syria

On November 28, after four years of relative calm, fighting between Bashar al-Assad's forces and opposition groups resumed with renewed vigor on the outskirts of Aleppo.

November 29 Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which leads a coalition of opposition forces in Syria, entered Aleppo and clashed with government forces on the western outskirts of the city.

On November 30, the Syrian Armed Forces announced a "temporary withdrawal of troops" from Aleppo to prepare a counteroffensive against the opposition forces.

According to Al Arabia, rebels in Syria have taken control of Aleppo.

Newly elected US President Donald Trump said that the US should not interfere in the conflict in Syria.

Bloomberg wrote that as the rebels approached Damascus, Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad decided to resort to indirect diplomatic appeals to the United States and President-elect Donald Trump to try to stay in power.

On December 8, it became known that the Syrian opposition had taken Damascus and announced Assad's escape.