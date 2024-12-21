Over week, enemy used 550 KABs, almost 550 drones and more than 20 missiles against Ukraine, - Zelenskyy

Last night, Russian terrorists used more than 110 attack drones against Ukraine.

This was reported on Telegram channel of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Censor.NET reports.

He reminded that an oncology clinic in Kherson was destroyed, apartment buildings in Kharkiv and Zaporizhzhia were hit, and earlier there was ballistic missile attacks on Kyiv, shelling of the Sumy, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk, and Donetsk regions.

"Terrorists used more than 550 guided aerial bombs, almost 550 attack drones and more than 20 missiles of various types this week alone.

This is Russian terror that we are countering. I thank our partners who continue to support Ukraine and increase pressure on Russia. Together, we will ensure a stable peace," Zelenskyy emphasized.

As reported, ruscists hit a high-rise building in Kharkiv with a Shahed: 6 people were injured, including a 12-year-old girl, and there is destruction.

According to the Air Force, air defense destroyed 57 out of 113 Shaheds, 56 drones did not reach their targets.