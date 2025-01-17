It’s too early to talk about sending peacekeepers to Ukraine - Latvian Defense Minister Spruds

Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds commented on the possibility of sending peacekeepers to Ukraine.

According to him, such a possibility can be discussed only after the conclusion of a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

"There are different missions. It is simply too early to talk about a specific mission in Ukraine. There is no such format, no such direct preconditions. As soon as we come up with such prerequisites or a format, then we can talk about the next steps," Sprouts explained.

At the same time, former National Armed Forces Commander Raimonds Graube said that Latvia should join the mission if it is implemented, as it will be able to receive "similar assistance in similar cases."

"This is a very strong and important message. We cannot expect help only for ourselves and not come to the aid of those who need it," he added.

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a foreign peacekeeper in Ukraine can only be a segment of security guarantees.

