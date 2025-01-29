EU prepares 16th package of sanctions against Russia: disconnecting Russian banks from SWIFT and banning aluminum - Bloomberg

The European Union plans to increase sanctions pressure on Russia on the eve of the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion.

As noted, the EU is preparing another blow to Russia's financial and commodity sectors by including in the 16th package of sanctions the disconnection of 15 Russian banks from the global payment system SWIFT.

In addition to the banking sector, the new restrictions will also affect Russian aluminum. The planned phased ban envisages a transitional period with a quota system for a year, after which imports of the metal from Russia to Europe will be completely stopped.

According to the newspaper, another key element of the sanctions package will be the fight against the "shadow fleet" used to circumvent restrictions on Russian oil supplies. More than 70 vessels involved in transportation may be subject to sanctions.

According to sources, the sanctions still need to be agreed upon by EU member states, and their final content may be changed before they are officially adopted.

As a reminder, the 16th package of EU sanctions against Russia over its aggressive war against Ukraine may be ready in February.

