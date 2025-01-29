Syrian authorities in talks with Russia demanded Assad’s extradition - Reuters

Representatives of the new Syrian government held talks with the Russian side.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Reuters.

Thus, the new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, demanded that Moscow extradite Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad, who fled to Russia in December.

The Syrian side also raised the issue of "compensation" during talks with the official Russian delegation.

Asked to confirm whether Russia was asked to return Assad and pay compensation, Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov declined to comment.

A Syrian source told Reuters that the Russians did not want to admit such mistakes, and the only agreement reached was to continue negotiations.

Events in Syria

On November 28, after four years of relative calm, fighting between Bashar al-Assad's forces and opposition groups resumed with renewed vigor on the outskirts of Aleppo.

November 29 Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), which leads a coalition of opposition forces in Syria, entered Aleppo and clashed with government forces on the western outskirts of the city.

On November 30, the Syrian Armed Forces announced a "temporary withdrawal of troops" from Aleppo to prepare a counteroffensive against the opposition forces.

According to Al Arabia, rebels in Syria have taken control of Aleppo.

Newly elected US President Donald Trump said that the US should not interfere in the conflict in Syria.

Bloomberg wrote that as the rebels approached Damascus, Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad decided to resort to indirect diplomatic appeals to the United States and President-elect Donald Trump to try to stay in power.

On December 8, it became known that Syrian opposition fighters had taken Damascus and announced Assad's escape.

Subsequently, Ukraine expressed support for the new Syrian government, which canceled the agreement with Russia on the management of the Tartus seaport and imposed a ban on the import of Russian goods.