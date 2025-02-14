Pistorius: Excluding Ukraine’s NATO membership from peace talks was mistake

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that the exclusion of Ukraine's membership in NATO from the peace talks was a mistake.

The minister said this during a speech at the Munich Security Conference, Censor.NET reports.

Removing the issue of Ukraine's NATO membership from the agenda was a mistake. Vladimir Putin has not retreated an inch," Pistorius said.

He also emphasized that it is impossible to make territorial concessions before the start of negotiations, hoping to reach a compromise with the Kremlin.

According to Pistorius, Europe should be directly involved in any peace talks on Ukraine. Otherwise, European countries will not be able to guarantee lasting peace in the region.

In addition, the German Defense Minister called on NATO members to increase defense spending. He emphasized that the established level of 2% of GDP for NATO member states is not enough to strengthen defense capabilities.

"No one believes that the current 2% of GDP is enough for a strong NATO defense capability," Pistorius said.

Earlier it was reported that the head of the Pentagon Pete Hegseth said that he did not rule out Ukraine's membership in NATO in the future.

