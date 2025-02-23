138 out of 267 "Shaheds" destroyed, another 119 drones lost in location - Air Force

On the night of February 23, 2025, Russian troops attacked Ukraine with 267 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones, as well as three Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missiles from Crimea.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the Air Force Command.

As noted, the air attack was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile troops, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups of the Air Force and the Defense Forces of Ukraine.

See more: Air defense forces shot down 82 drones out of 162, another 75 were lost in location - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

How many drones did our air defense system manage to destroy?

According to the Air Force, as of 08.00 a.m., 138 Shahed strike UAVs and other types of drones were confirmed to have been shot down in Kharkiv, Poltava, Sumy, Kyiv, Chernihiv, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, Mykolaiv, Odesa, and Dnipro regions.

119 enemy imitator drones were lost locally (without negative consequences), three of them flew in the direction of Belarus and one flew to Russia.

Consequences of the attack

As a result of the hostile attack, the Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Poltava, Kyiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions suffered.

See more: Russian Federation launched 160 UAVs, air defense forces shot down 87 targets, 70 were lost to location - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that a nighttime drone attack caused consequences in three districts. It was also reported that the wreckage of an enemy UAV fell in the Darnytsia district of Kyiv, a fire broke out, and a house and cars were damaged.