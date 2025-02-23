Zelenskyy on deal with US on mineral resources: I am not signing something that will be paid by 10 generations of Ukrainians

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the minerals agreement with the United States.

He said this at a press conference, Censor.NET reports.

"When the United States sells weapons to Israel, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, do they earn 100%? It's okay, I just want a dialogue with President Trump. I think I'm being fair in saying that I want a dialog. I'm not signing something that will be paid by 10 generations of Ukrainians," he said.

The President added that he wants to talk to Trump personally.

Read more: Trump is very confident he can end war in Ukraine this week - White House spokeswoman Levitt

Minerals deal with the US

As a reminder, Trump has said he wants to sign a $500 billion deal with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on access to rare earth resources and natural gas in Ukraine in exchange for security guarantees in any potential peace settlement.

President Zelenskyy said that the agreement with the US on minerals would be signed at the ministerial level when ready and subject to guarantees. Currently, this document is not ready to protect Ukraine's interest.

Later, Trump said that Ukraine had derailed the rare earth metals deal. The agreement was needed so that the United States could recover the money spent on supporting Ukraine.

The administration of US President Donald Trump has handed over to Ukraine an "improved" draft of the minerals agreement that "complies with Ukrainian law."