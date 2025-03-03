Russian strike on training ground in Dnipropetrovsk region: head of unit training centre and unit commander suspended from duty, - Syrskyi

In the middle of the day, on 1 March, the enemy attacked one of the military units on the territory of the training ground of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Dnipropetrovsk region. The attack by an "Iskander-M" ballistic missile with a cluster munition resulted in deaths and injuries.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Syrskyi, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, a comprehensive commission headed by the Head of the Main Department of the Military Law Enforcement Service of the Armed Forces of Ukraine is working at the scene to establish all the circumstances and causes of the tragedy.

The head of the unit training centre and the commander of the military unit were suspended from duty for the duration of the investigation.

"I have tasked the commanders of the branches and separate services of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to organise an inspection of compliance with the requirements of the orders of the Commander-in-Chief and the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on timely warning of missile threats, prohibition (restriction) of deployment of personnel and holding meetings and gatherings in the open, as well as deployment in places not designated for this purpose.

Read more: Ground Forces on Russian missile attack on training ground in Dnipropetrovsk region: There are dead and wounded. Investigation and establishment of circumstances is ongoing

I also instructed them to clarify the status of the previously set tasks to conduct training outside the training points, if possible in buried, engineered structures that provide reliable protection for personnel, as well as the engineering work on their equipment," said Syrskyi.

He also expressed his sincere condolences to the families and friends of the fallen defenders of Ukraine.

"The Russian aggressor will pay dearly for the crime committed," the Commander-in-Chief concludes.

On 1 March, social media reported that Russian troops had fired an "Iskander-M" ballistic missile with a cluster munition at a training ground in the Dnipropetrovsk region. In particular, MP Mariana Bezuhla wrote about this.On 3 March, the information was confirmed by the commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the OSGT "Khortytsia" Mykhailo Drapatyi.

The State Bureau of Investigation has opened a criminal investigation into the death and injury of Ukrainian servicemen as a result of a Russian missile attack on a training ground in the Dnipropetrovsk region.