Zelenskyy has no intention of apologising to Trump, but is ready to sign minerals deal - BBC

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has no intention of apologising to Donald Trump or expressing regret over what had happened in the Oval Office, as the US president's entourage has repeatedly demanded.

According to Censor.NET, the BBC reports this with reference to its own sources in the government.

Zelenskyy, who was criticised in the White House and then received a reception of honours in the UK, did not appear to be overwhelmed - at least not in public.

"If we do not keep our spirits up, we will let everyone down," he said.

He praised Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron's four-step plan to end the fighting in Ukraine, which will be worked on by the UK, France and other countries before being presented to the US.

"Zelenskyy said he was ready to fulfil one of Donald Trump's demands - to sign a minerals agreement that would give the US access to some of Ukraine's natural resources.

In addition, despite all the pressure after three years of war, despite all the demands of the White House, which - rightly or wrongly - has the power to protect or leave his country without help, on Sunday night Zelenskyy showed firmness in his decisions," the BBC quoted its own source as saying.

According to the newspaper, Zelenskyy does not intend to apologise to Trump or express regret over what had happened in the Oval Office, as the US president's entourage has repeatedly demanded. Even the head of NATO urged Zelenskyy to find a way to reset relations with the American leader.

However, there was nothing in Zelenskyy's tone during the conversation in the cramped room at Stansted that suggested he was trying to be polite.

He noted that it took him several dozen hours to get to the White House and his visit was a sign of respect in itself. He also said that he "did not offend anyone" and that the argument that erupted in the Oval Office was not positive for either side.

Zelenskyy chose his words very carefully. He tried as much as he could not to conduct a "forensic examination" of what had happened. Speaking about Trump, he was not rude - he hardly mentioned him by name at all - and suggested that tensions would subside over time.

"If you saw all the horror that happened in the Oval Office, you might not blame Zelensky for choosing not to apologise.

If you listen to Zelenskyy talk about what happened to his country, you can understand why it seems impossible for him to accept the need for compromise to end the war at this stage. And when you hear him talking about the violence and suffering in a personal conversation, you will understand his incomprehension - how someone can look at the world differently from him and not think that the main thing is to protect his people at all costs and not let the aggressor Putin get away with it," the publication adds.

The dispute between Trump and Zelenskyy

On Friday, February 28, US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met at the White House.

Donald Trump and Volodymyr Zelenskyy started arguing and switched to higher tones during the meeting in the Oval Office.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy leaves the White House early after meeting with Donald Trump in the Oval Office.

No agreement on minerals between Ukraine and the United States is signed in Washington.

US President Donald Trump, following a dispute with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a meeting at the White House, said that the latter was not ready for peace and had been ‘disrespectful’.

The international community and US officials reacted to the dispute between the leaders of Ukraine and the United States.

On 4 March, it became known that the White House had suspended all military aid to Ukraine.