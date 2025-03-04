At least 109 Ukrainian prisoners of war executed by Russian troops in 2024 - Amnesty International Ukraine

According to an Amnesty International report, in 2024, the Russian occupation forces executed at least 109 Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Amnesty International Ukraine Director Veronica Welch said this at the presentation of the report, based on a survey of Ukrainian prisoners of war who were returned and their families, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

The report is based on 104 interviews, including with Ukrainian prisoners of war who returned from Russian captivity and their families.

She said that crimes against Ukrainian prisoners of war are divided into several categories, including executions and deaths in captivity.

"Last year we recorded about 109 executions of prisoners of war or deaths in captivity. This is only for the last year. At least two people who function at the state level in Russia, namely Dmitry Medvedev and Ramzan Kadyrov, have called for not taking prisoners or calling for the execution of Ukrainian prisoners of war," Welch said.

Read more: European Commission on Amnesty International’s scandalous report: What is happening in Ukraine is direct consequence of war unleashed by Russian Federation

In addition, Welch noted that one of the respondents said that Ukrainian prisoners of war were beaten to death before his eyes. Similar cases occurred with civilians.

He also spoke about torture and how people were driven to suicide.

The authors of the study also said that among the soldiers returned from captivity to Ukraine, 97% of those with whom they managed to communicate were tortured. Another 72% of respondents had no contact with the outside world.

As a reminder, since August 2024, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine has recorded 79 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war in 24 separate incidents.