Russia held "referendums" in Ukraine’s TOT at gunpoint, - EU spokeswoman Hipper says of Witkoff’s statement

The European Commission emphasized that the so-called "referendums" held by Russia in the occupied territory of Ukraine were completely falsified and "at gunpoint".

This was stated by the European Commission spokesperson Anita Hipper at a briefing on March 24 in Brussels, Censor.NET reports citing European Pravda.

The EU spokeswoman emphasized that the European Union reaffirms its support for Ukraine's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

She called Russia's "referendums" in the occupied territories of Ukraine a complete fraud.

"Let me remind you of the European Council's conclusion of March 21, where it reaffirms its unwavering support for Ukraine's independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity," Hipper said in response to a journalist's request to comment on the recent scandalous statements by US Special Envoy Steven Witkoff in an interview with Tucker Carlson.

"The last point about these referendums is that they were completely falsified and held at gunpoint," the spokeswoman emphasized.

"As for the discussion on peace talks, our position is very clear, and I would like to emphasize two main points. Firstly, the EU's position on peace is that it is Ukraine that should determine its actual terms. Secondly... nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine," said Hipper.

"Also, given the continuous attacks by Russia, it shows that Russia cannot be trusted. We saw its attacks over the weekend, including a strike in Kyiv that killed three people, including a five-year-old child," said Hipper, adding that "Russia must demonstrate a genuine political will to end its illegal aggression."

"Our support is very strong, as we have shown on various fronts: military, financial, humanitarian support, sanctions, 16 sanctions packages, the 17th sanctions package (in preparation - ed.), and a military support plan. We need to support Ukraine now more than ever, and this is what we will do," the diplomat summarized.

Vitkoff's statements about "referendums"

Earlier, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said that the biggest issue in this war is "the so-called four regions: Donbas, Crimea, Luhansk and two more. These territories are Russian-speaking, and referendums were held there, where the majority of people voted in favor of being under Russian rule."

Later, Witkoff clarified his statement about the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine and the "referendums" held there.