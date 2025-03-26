Russia fired 117 "Shaheds" at Ukraine. Ukrainian air defence systems shot down 56 targets, 48 were lost in area. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 26 March, the Russian occupiers fired 117 Shahed-type attack UAVs and various types of imitation drones at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.

The launches were recorded from the following directions: Millerovo, Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from the occupied Crimea - Chauda.

"As of 09.00, 56 Shahed-type attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been confirmed downed in the south, north, east and centre of the country.

48 enemy imitator drones were lost locally (without negative consequences)," the statement said.

The Russian attack affected Sumy, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad and Cherkasy regions.

