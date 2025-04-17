Russian Federation attacks most at Pokrovsk, Lyman and Novopavlivka directions - General Staff. MAP

On 16 April 2025, the Ukrainian Defence Forces fought 125 combat clashes with the Russian occupation forces.

This is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET informs.

Russian strikes on Ukraine

According to the updated information, yesterday the invaders launched two missile and 94 air strikes on the territory of Ukraine, used four missiles and dropped 154 guided aerial bombs. In addition, they used 2,764 kamikaze drones and fired 6,659 times at Ukrainian troops' positions and settlements, including 104 times from multiple launch rocket systems.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Petrushivka, Osoivka, Mala Rybytsia, Myropilske, Riasne, Pokrovka in Sumy region; Pokrovsk, Dovha Balka, Zoria, Nova Poltavka, Malynivka, Kalynivka, Shevchenko Pershe, Razine, Hrodivka, Zelene Pole in Donetsk region; Komyshuvakha, Verbove, Lukianivske, Stepnohirsk, Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia region. In addition, the enemy launched an air strike with guided bombs on the city of Kherson.

Defeat of the enemy

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defence Forces hit 19 areas of concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment, three command posts, one air defence facility, three artillery systems, one ammunition depot and one enemy electronic warfare station.

Hostilities in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy stormed our troops' positions twice near Vovchansk and Zapadne.

In the Kupyansk sector, five occupiers' attacks took place over the last day. Ukrainian defence forces repelled the enemy's assault near Nova Kruhliakivka, Bohuslavka, Zahryzove and towards Petropavlivka.

Situation in the east

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 16 times, trying to advance near the settlements of Nadiia, Novoserhiivka, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Nove and towards Olhivka and Zelena Dolyna.

In the Siverskyi sector, the enemy attacked Ukrainian troops' positions nine times in the areas of Hryhorivka, Ivano-Darivka, Vyimka and Verkhniokamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, five firefights were registered near Chasiv Yar, Kurdiumivka and Stupochky.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 13 attacks near the settlements of Toretsk and Leonidivka.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 29 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Oleksandropil, Yelyzavetivka, Lysivka, Zvirove, Uspenivka, Novooleksandrivka, Preobrazhenka, Troitske, Andriivka, Bohdanivka, Stara Mykolaivka and towards Serhiivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy attacked our positions 15 times near Kostiantynopil, Rozlyv, Pryvilne and in the direction of Bahatyr.

South

No combat engagements with the enemy were recorded in the Huliaipillia sector yesterday.

In the Orikhivskyi sector, our defenders repelled six enemy assaults in the areas of Lobkove, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanylivka, Stepove and near Kamianske, Shcherbaky and Mali Shcherbaky.

The enemy conducted three offensives in the Prydniprovskyi sector, but were unsuccessful.

Kursk region

There were 14 firefights in the Kursk sector yesterday. The enemy carried out 23 air strikes, dropped 37 guided bombs, and fired 413 artillery rounds, including 17 from multiple launch rocket systems.

North

No signs of enemy offensive groups forming in the Volyn and Polissia sectors were observed.

