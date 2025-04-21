ENG
News Result of the work of the air force
Russian Federation attacked with "Oniks", Kh-31Ps and "Shaheds": 42 UAVs downed out of 96 launched, 47 lost locally. INFOGRAPHICS

Russia attacked with missiles and shaheds on 21 April 2025

On the night of 21 April, Russian troops fired missiles and attack UAVs at Ukraine.

This was reported by the Air Force, Censor.NET informs.

Thus, the ruscists fired an anti-ship cruise missile "Oniks" from the occupied Crimea at Kherson region. Mykolaiv region was hit with two Kh-31P anti-radar missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea.

Read more: We are ready for 30 days of complete silence if Russia is mutually ready for it, but there is no response from Moscow, - Sybiha

The Russians also launched 96 strike UAVs and other drones from: Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from Hvardiiske (occupied Crimea).

"As of 09.00, 42 Shahed-type attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been confirmed downed in the east, north, south and centre of the country.

47 enemy imitator drones were lost locally (without negative consequences)," the statement said.

Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkasy regions were affected by the enemy attack.

Read more: Ukrainian Air Defense Forces destroy 699 enemy air targets in week - Ukrainian Armed Forces

shoot out (13086) Anti-aircraft warfare (1484) Air forces (1445) Shahed (613) war in Ukraine (2430)
