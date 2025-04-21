Russian Federation attacked with "Oniks", Kh-31Ps and "Shaheds": 42 UAVs downed out of 96 launched, 47 lost locally. INFOGRAPHICS

On the night of 21 April, Russian troops fired missiles and attack UAVs at Ukraine.

Thus, the ruscists fired an anti-ship cruise missile "Oniks" from the occupied Crimea at Kherson region. Mykolaiv region was hit with two Kh-31P anti-radar missiles from the airspace over the Black Sea.

The Russians also launched 96 strike UAVs and other drones from: Millerovo, Kursk, Bryansk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk, as well as from Hvardiiske (occupied Crimea).

"As of 09.00, 42 Shahed-type attack UAVs (and other types of drones) have been confirmed downed in the east, north, south and centre of the country.

47 enemy imitator drones were lost locally (without negative consequences)," the statement said.

Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Cherkasy regions were affected by the enemy attack.

