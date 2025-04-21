Ukraine to buy radiation sickness drug from Israel in case of nuclear incident - media

Following the recent Russian drone strike on the shelter of Unit 4 of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant, Ukraine has signed an agreement with the Israeli biotechnology company Pluri to help develop an emergency response to life-threatening radiation sickness in the event of a nuclear or radiation threat.

This is reported by the Times of Israel, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, the Israeli company Pluri has signed a contract with the Ukrainian cord blood bank Hemafund for the supply of PLX-R18 as a potential treatment for radiation sickness.

This drug is a promising treatment for acute radiation syndrome, which can occur as a result of exposure to high doses of ionizing radiation.

The developers claim that their cell therapy drug is able to stimulate the production of platelets and white and red blood cells, which usually die in the event of radiation damage.

PLX-R18 has the ability to stimulate the regeneration of bone marrow and blood cells, which helps restore immunity and reduce the effects of radiation.

According to the company, the cells of a single placenta can be multiplied to a quantity capable of treating more than 20 thousand patients.

Under the terms of the cooperation agreement, the company will produce and supply Ukraine with up to 12,000 doses of PLX-R18, which is enough to treat 6,000 people.

The doses will be stored in the Ukrainian blood bank Hemafund and delivered to medical facilities throughout Ukraine in case of an emergency.

Russian strike on the sarcophagus of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant

As a reminder, President Zelenskyy said in the morning that a Russian attack drone with an explosive warhead hit the shelter of Chornobyl NPP Unit 4 on the night of February 14.

The IAEA confirmed the drone strike on the protective sarcophagus of the fourth unit of the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

The spokesman for the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov denied that Russian troops had attacked the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called on the international community to force Russia to peace by force to prevent a global catastrophe after Russia's attack on the Chornobyl nuclear power plant.

Minister of Energy Herman Halushchenko emphasized that the shelter arch had suffered significant damage.