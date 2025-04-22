China disguises goods as South Korean to avoid US duties - Reuters

South Korea claims that China has repeatedly tried to disguise its goods as Korean products. In this way, Beijing is trying to avoid US duties.

This is reported by Reuters, Censor.NET informs with reference to "Hromadske".

Thus, the South Korean customs service said that after a special inspection for the first quarter, it had found violations worth almost $21 million, with 97% of them being exports to the United States.

According to Lee Kwang-woo, Director of Investigation Planning at the South Korean Customs Service, there was an increase in the number of disguised export attempts during Trump's first presidency, so Seoul expects a similar trend now.

According to Reuters, the South Korean Customs Service has already set up a special task force to prevent attempts to illegally export goods and plans to develop more specific response measures to protect domestic companies.

US duties against China

It should be noted that this is not the first wave of duties imposed by the US on China. First, a 20% tariff was imposed on Beijing, then another 34% was added.

After that, China imposed duties on American goods, and the day before Trump threatened additional tariffs of 50% - and he kept his promise.

The Trump administration had increased duties on Chinese goods to 104% since 9 April.

China responded to Trump's new tariffs by raising tariffs on US goods to 84%. After that, Trump immediately raised the tariff rate for China to 125%.

Earlier, Trump also called China's decision to impose mirror 34 per cent tariffs on all imports from the United States on 10 April a mistake.

