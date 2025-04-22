Court extended arrest of Chief Psychiatrist of AFU Druz until June 15 with bail set at UAH 49 million

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has extended until June 15 the measure of restraint in the form of detention for the chief psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleh Druz, with the possibility of bail in excess of UAH 49 million.

It is noted that the above decision was made during a court hearing on April 17.

As reported, on March 17, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv extended the arrest of Oleh Druz until April 21 with the possibility of bail in excess of UAH 49 million.

The case of bribery of the chief psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

On January 21, SSU officers, with the assistance of the Minister of Defense and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, detained Oleh Druz, the chief psychiatrist of the Armed Forces, who is the deputy head of the Central MMC and decides on the fitness of military personnel for service.

According to the investigation, he has acquired assets worth more than $1 million, which is significantly higher than his legal income. These assets include a private house in Kyiv region, apartments, land, BMW cars, cash in various currencies totaling about UAH 8 million.

On January 22, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed a pre-trial restraint on the chief psychiatrist of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleh Druz. He is suspected of illegal enrichment of $1 million during the full-scale war.

