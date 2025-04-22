Putin discusses Iran’s nuclear program with Omani leader - Reuters

On Tuesday, April 22, in Moscow, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met with Omani leader Sultan Haytham bin Tariq Al Said to discuss Iran's nuclear program. This is Putin's second face-to-face meeting with the Middle Eastern leader in less than a week.

This is reported by Reuters, Censor.NET informs.

It is noted that Putin discussed nuclear talks between the United States and Iran with the leader of Oman.

Oman is known to mediate between Iran and the United States in negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program. According to Washington, this program is aimed at developing nuclear weapons.

Read more: Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi to visit Moscow ahead of second round of nuclear talks with US - Reuters

"We discussed the progress of negotiations between Iranian and American representatives. We will see what the result will be. We are in close contact with our Iranian colleagues. Where we can, we help," Interfax quoted Putin's foreign policy aide Yuri Ushakov as saying.

Reuters reminds that Trump has threatened to bomb Iran if a deal is not reached. In turn, Iran denies that it is seeking to develop nuclear weapons.

According to the agency, Moscow plays a role in nuclear negotiations with Iran as a signatory to the previous nuclear deal, which Trump abandoned during his first term in 2018. Russia has said that any US military action against Iran would be illegal, Reuters reports.

The US wants to reach a nuclear deal with Iran

Earlier it was reported that President Donald Trump said he wanted to negotiate a nuclear deal with Iran. He sent a letter proposing such negotiations to the Iranian leader.

Bloomberg reported that Trump asked Russian dictator Putin to help in nuclear negotiations with Iran.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that negotiations with the United States would be held only if the United States treats Tehran with respect.

Iranian President Massoud Peseshkian said he would not negotiate with the United States when he is threatened.

April 12 Negotiations between the delegations of Iran and the United States on nuclear weapons are held in the Omani capital of Muscat.

April 19 The second round of talks between the United States and Iran takes place in Rome.